3 injured after bus, truck crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured after a bus and truck crashed on Thursday evening in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

OCFR told News 6 that the crash happened near North Semoran Boulevard and East Colonial Drive around 7:48 p.m.

In a release, the FHP explained that the truck was driving north along North Semoran Boulevard when it crashed into a stopped bus from behind.

As a result, the truck driver — a 30-year-old Orlando man — was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release shows.

Two passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the bus driver remained uninjured, troopers said.

No additional information is available at this time.

