67º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Orlando man killed in motorcycle crash on Old Winter Garden Road

Fatal wreck happened near Ivey Lane

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Traffic, Fatal Crash, Old Winter Garden Road

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 34-year-old man was killed Monday morning in a motorcycle crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal single-vehicle wreck happened just before 3 a.m. on westbound Old Winter Garden Road at Ivey Lane near Orlando.

The FHP said the man was driving a 2008 Kawasaki Ninja and failed to negotiate a curve, causing the bike to run off the road and crash into a concrete barrier.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

Westbound lanes of Old Winter Garden Road were closed from Mercy Drive to Ivey Lane.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email