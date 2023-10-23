Orlando man killed in motorcycle crash on Old Winter Garden Road

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 34-year-old man was killed Monday morning in a motorcycle crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal single-vehicle wreck happened just before 3 a.m. on westbound Old Winter Garden Road at Ivey Lane near Orlando.

The FHP said the man was driving a 2008 Kawasaki Ninja and failed to negotiate a curve, causing the bike to run off the road and crash into a concrete barrier.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

Westbound lanes of Old Winter Garden Road were closed from Mercy Drive to Ivey Lane.

No other details have been released.