78-year-old Kissimmee man killed in Osceola County hit-and-run crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 78-year-old Kissimmee man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4:28 a.m. in the southbound inside lane of Pleasant Hill Road, south of Earle Court, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the man was crossing Pleasant Hill Road from an unknown direction — midblock and outside of a marked crosswalk — when he was struck by the front left of a vehicle that then left the scene.

Troopers are now looking for what could be a gray 2014-19 Volkswagen Passat that would likely have front and left side damage, as well as damage to the driver side mirror and possibly to its windshield.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213, or Crimeline at 1-800- 423-8477 to remain anonymous.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

