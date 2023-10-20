70º
Road closed after fatal rollover crash in Osceola County

Crash happened at Cross Prairie Parkway and Good Neighbor Loop

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced a road closure on Friday afternoon after a crash killed a man in Osceola County.

According to police, the crash involved a pickup truck and a Jeep at the intersection of Cross Prairie Parkway and Good Neighbor Loop.

Following the crash, the Jeep rolled over, and a man was recovered from the wreck and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police added that the truck driver was on the scene and speaking with investigators. No details were provided on that driver’s condition.

Due to the investigation, there is a road closure near the scene of the crash, police explained.

No additional information has been provided.

