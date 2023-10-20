Road closed after fatal rollover crash in Osceola County

Lines painted on the center of a road.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced a road closure on Friday afternoon after a crash killed a man in Osceola County.

According to police, the crash involved a pickup truck and a Jeep at the intersection of Cross Prairie Parkway and Good Neighbor Loop.

Following the crash, the Jeep rolled over, and a man was recovered from the wreck and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Police added that the truck driver was on the scene and speaking with investigators. No details were provided on that driver’s condition.

Due to the investigation, there is a road closure near the scene of the crash, police explained.

No additional information has been provided.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: