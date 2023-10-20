64º
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down busy I-4 ramps from SR-408 in Orlando

Ramps to Interstate 4 from SR-408 west closed

John Ambrogne, Executive Producer

ORLANDO, Fla – A fatal crash early Friday has prompted the closure of the ramps to Interstate 4 from State Road 408 in Orlando, police said.

The wreck was reported around 4:30 a.m. on S.R. 408 west at the I-4 interchange.

The ramps to both I-4 east and I-4 west are closed and are expected to remain shut down for several hours, according to Orlando police.

The closure will have major impacts on the morning commute, and police urged drivers to take an alternate route.

No other details about the wreck have been released.

About the Author:

John Ambrogne is an executive producer for News 6 and has been with WKMG-TV since 2012. John graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University and has covered breaking news and major events in Central Florida since 2002.

