TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down busy I-4 ramps from SR-408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – A fatal crash early Friday has prompted the closure of the ramps to Interstate 4 from State Road 408 in Orlando, police said.

The wreck was reported around 4:30 a.m. on S.R. 408 west at the I-4 interchange.

The ramps to both I-4 east and I-4 west are closed and are expected to remain shut down for several hours, according to Orlando police.

The closure will have major impacts on the morning commute, and police urged drivers to take an alternate route.

No other details about the wreck have been released.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

** MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT **

WB SR-408 to I-4 EB/WB Ramps

- Ramps Westbound are SHUTDOWN

- OPD advised ramps closed for hours

- THIS WILL CAUSE MAJOR DELAYS

Alt: Continue west and choose OBT/JYP.. many other options #Friday #Traffic #Orlando pic.twitter.com/aw6VwXLOjH — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) October 20, 2023