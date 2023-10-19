Palm Bay starts repairing road washouts after flooding

PALM BAY, Fla. – After strong thunderstorms brought 4-6 inches of rainfall, Palm Bay is beginning to repair three road washouts caused by flooding back on Oct. 1.

The city said that within weeks, the streets could be ready for traffic again — starting with Weldon Street.

A public works employee Thursday used an excavator to start restoring the span over the canal.

In the same neighborhood, heavy construction equipment was also staged on Walden Boulevard.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The city said this street is being fixed by a separate contractor.

“When I went to turn, there was a great, big, gaping hole there, so obviously, I had to go the other way,” Sheila Sheppard said about driving around the washout.

Sheppard said the detours have added 30 minutes to her drive to work and back home.

“I’ll be glad when it’s done,” she added.

The National Weather Service compared the flooding to Tropical Storm Faye 15 years ago.

“I had a lot of water, and I couldn’t get through with my car,” Sheppard said.

The third road washout that needs to be repaired is across town on Highland Avenue, where the street remains in the same condition.

The city said public works will start there after finishing the first street.

Art Tostaine of Palm Bay gave the crews a lot of credit.

“That’s why I like Palm Bay,” the resident said. “They take care of things.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: