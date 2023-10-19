64º
Traffic moving after vehicle fire causes delays on I-95 in Brevard County

Semi fire blocked lanes near State Road 50

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Scene of a vehicle fire along I-95 in Brevard County on Thursday afternoon (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A massive vehicle fire stopped traffic in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Brevard County Thursday afternoon. Traffic is now moving slowly.

The fire is in the area of I-95 near the State Road 50 exit in Titusville.

Florida Highway Patrol says a semi-truck ran off the roadway and hit a guardrail, causing it to become engulfed in flames. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was not hurt.

Picture taken by a News 6 viewer in the aftermath of the crash along I-95 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Picture taken by a News 6 viewer in the aftermath of the crash along I-95 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Emergency crews are still out at the scene, but at least one lane is now moving.

The crash is under investigation, FHP said.

