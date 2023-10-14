Orlando man injured after being struck by train in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 37-year-old Orlando man was critically injured after being struck by a train in Kissimmee on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they are investigating “an incident involving a pedestrian and a train” at the intersection of Garden Street and Michigan Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the FHP.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

