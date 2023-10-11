82º
Osceola County high school student arrested after gun found in backpack

Smell of marijuana prompted search of student’s backpack, deputies say

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A student at Tohopekaliga High School was arrested Wednesday after a gun was found in their backpack, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, a school resource deputy at the school smelled marijuana on a student and searched their backpack.

During the course of the search, a gun was found in the student’s back, deputies said.

The child was arrested and their parents were contacted. No one was hurt in the incident.

Investigators did not say where the child got the gun or who it belonged to. They also did not say what charges the student may face.

