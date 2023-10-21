Man killed, woman critically injured in motorcycle crash in Grant-Valkaria, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was critically injured when the motorcycle they were riding through Grant-Valkaria ran off a road and crashed into a culvert early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 12:05 a.m. along Valkaria Road, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the 29-year-old Palm Bay man operating the motorcycle was headed westbound, approaching Hideaway Lane, with a 27-year-old Palm Bay woman as his passenger.

As the motorcycle approached a curve to the right, the vehicle failed to negotiate it and ran off the roadway to the left, the report states. The motorcycle began to overturn, continuing in a southwesterly direction toward a water-filled ditch and concrete culvert that it then struck, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to FHP. Troopers believe the woman was wearing a helmet and that the man was not, the report states.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

