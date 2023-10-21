Crash kills bicyclist in Bithlo, troopers say

BITHLO, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed in a crash Saturday morning along Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A preliminary FHP crash report states the wreck occurred around 7:52 a.m. on Colonial Drive (State Road 50) and 3rd Street.

The crash involved a vehicle as well as the bicyclist, but a sequence of events leading up to the wreck was still under investigation at the time of this report, troopers said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

No other information has been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

