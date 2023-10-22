2 motorcyclists killed in Seminole County crash, SR-46 closed in Geneva area, officials say

2 people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash that has State Road 46 closed in the Geneva area on Saturday evening, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

SCFD officials said on social media around 8:53 p.m. that East State Road 46 is shut down near Rest Haven Road.

The crash involves a motorcycle and three trucks, near The Alibi bar and restaurant, according to fire officials. Two people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash involves six patients with one of the occupants of one of the trucks taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to SCFD. The others refused transport.

“Units still accessing scene. Law Enforcement on scene as well,” read their post in part.

Update: Motor Vehicle Collision on E SR 46 Geneva outside Alibi Bar: 1 motorcycle vs. 3 personal vehicle trucks. 2 on motorcycle deceased on arrival. Other 4 in trucks - one to hospital, minor injuries. Others refusal. Law enforcement on scene for traffic and further inquiries. pic.twitter.com/YBFgDWoum4 — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) October 22, 2023

