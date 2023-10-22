70º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

2 motorcyclists killed in Seminole County crash, SR-46 closed in Geneva area, officials say

Deadly crash happened on SR-46 near Rest Haven Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Geneva, Seminole County, Crash, Traffic, Traffic News
2 people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in Seminole County (Seminole County Fire Department)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash that has State Road 46 closed in the Geneva area on Saturday evening, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

SCFD officials said on social media around 8:53 p.m. that East State Road 46 is shut down near Rest Haven Road.

The crash involves a motorcycle and three trucks, near The Alibi bar and restaurant, according to fire officials. Two people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash involves six patients with one of the occupants of one of the trucks taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to SCFD. The others refused transport.

“Units still accessing scene. Law Enforcement on scene as well,” read their post in part.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email