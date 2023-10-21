70º
Orange County crash leaves 7 people in the hospital, 2 critically injured

Crash happened near South Ivey Lane and Conley Street

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Orange County Fire Rescue (generic)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Seven people were hospitalized on Friday following a crash in Orange County, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said that the crash happened near South Ivey Lane and Conley Street.

Around 8:50 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue told News 6 that five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and two were taken to the hospital as trauma-alert patients.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

