2 hospitalized after Jeep flips, lands on other cars in Daytona Beach, firefighters say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A crash involving four vehicles sent two people to the hospital Sunday in Daytona Beach, according to firefighters.

In a post on Facebook, the Daytona Beach Fire Department shared pictures of the scene at Halifax Avenue and Seabreeze Boulevard, where a Jeep likely heading westbound had reportedly flipped upon turning north, landing on three other vehicles.

Three people were treated for injuries at the scene, firefighters said.

No other details were shared.

