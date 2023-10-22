Driver dies after crashing into downtown Kissimmee building

The scene of a fatal crash in Kissimmee on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Photo provided by Jahimael Hance.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A driver died Sunday morning after crashing into a building in Kissimmee’s historic district, according to police.

The crash occurred around 5:40 a.m., involving a single vehicle, its lone occupant and a building at the intersection of Neptune Road and Broadway, police said.

The Kissimmee Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is currently looking into the fatal crash.

Vehicles were again free to travel the area by around 8 a.m., according to the department.

No other details have been shared, such as of the circumstances leading up to the crash or confirmation of which building was struck.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash.

