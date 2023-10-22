63º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Driver dies after crashing into downtown Kissimmee building

Crash involved a single vehicle, police say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Kissimmee, Osceola County, Traffic
The scene of a fatal crash in Kissimmee on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Photo provided by Jahimael Hance. (Jahimael Hance, Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A driver died Sunday morning after crashing into a building in Kissimmee’s historic district, according to police.

The crash occurred around 5:40 a.m., involving a single vehicle, its lone occupant and a building at the intersection of Neptune Road and Broadway, police said.

The Kissimmee Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is currently looking into the fatal crash.

Vehicles were again free to travel the area by around 8 a.m., according to the department.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other details have been shared, such as of the circumstances leading up to the crash or confirmation of which building was struck.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email