Video shows Marion County deputy shoot, kill man who ran from traffic stop near youth football practice

Warning: Body camera video is considered graphic to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A new video released Friday shows the moments leading up to a Marion County deputy shooting and killing a man near a youth football practice earlier this week.

The man — Rasheem Edwards, 26 — was shot after being stopped for riding a dirt bike on the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

[Warning: Body camera video is considered graphic to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.]

Sheriff’s officials said the traffic stop happened near SE Maricamp and Emerald roads.

“You know you’re not supposed to drive this on the road, it’s not registered, right?” the deputy asks Edwards in the video.

Edwards tells the deputy no and that he was just heading to a gas station down the road when the deputy asks for ID.

The body camera video shows Edwards looking in his bag for ID until he tells the deputy he does not have it on him.

When the deputy asks Edwards to put his hands on the deputy’s cruiser and whether he has any weapons on him, Edwards begins to run away.

“The deputy gave chase and, after running a short distance, Edwards pulled out a firearm he was carrying on his hip. Edwards then fumbled the firearm, causing it to fall to the ground,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Sheriff’s officials said Edwards then reached for the gun, prompting the deputy to fire. Edwards was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff’s office said Edwards was a convicted felon for attempted burglary in New York and it was illegal for him to have a firearm.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, and the deputy is on paid administrative leave per protocol.

