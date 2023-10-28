Man on mobility scooter struck, killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 48-year-old Orlando man riding an electric mobility scooter Friday night across Goldenrod Road in Orange County was struck by a car and later died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10:10 p.m. on South Goldenrod Road (State Road 551) at Snyder Drive, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the man was riding the scooter in an easterly direction — outside of a marked crosswalk — when he was struck in a southbound lane by the front of an SUV he had entered the direct path of.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said. The driver of the SUV, identified as a 65-year-old Orlando man, was not injured in the crash and remained on scene, the report states.

FHP is still investigating.

