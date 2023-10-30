Marion County Oath Keeper to report to prison on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Central Florida woman convicted of multiple charges connected to the attack on the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to begin her prison sentence on Tuesday.

Connie Meggs, of Dunnellon, was convicted in March of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent members of Congress from doing their jobs, destruction of government property and entering or remaining on restricted grounds.

She was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Federal prosecutors claimed Meggs and her husband, Kelly Meggs, were members of the alt-right group The Oath Keepers.

They also claimed the couple conspired with others to bring weapons and tactical gear to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kelly Meggs was convicted of seditious conspiracy with Oath Keepers Leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes, and he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Connie Meggs was scheduled to surrender to federal authorities on Oct. 31, but she filed motions through her attorney last week asking to be allowed to stay free while her appeal was considered.

Late Monday, Judge Amit Mehta denied her request, writing in the federal docket, “Ms. Meggs has not shown that her appeal raises a substantial question of law or fact likely to result in reversal, an order for a new trial, a reduced sentence, or a sentence of no imprisonment.”

