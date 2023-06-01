85º

St. Cloud Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

Leslie Gray pleaded guilty to aiding, abetting in obstruction of official proceeding

Erik Sandoval, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Leslie Gray, Oath Keepers, St. Cloud, Capitol riot, Jan. 6
Screenshot of Leslie Gray from surveillance video used by the Department of Justice (Courtesy: USDOJ) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A St. Cloud woman charged for her role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Leslie Gray, 57, was arrested by FBI agents in June 2022.

Federal prosecutors claimed Gray was a member of the far right group, The Oath Keepers and took videos inside the Capitol.

Screenshot of Leslie Gray taken from surveillance video by the U.S. Dept. of Justice (Courtesy: USDOJ) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

They said she was heard saying in one video, “I am in Congress. This is our house. This is our house! … I don’t know what we are doing now but we are in here. We’ve taken it.”

Gray was originally indicted on 11 criminal charges but as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, she pleaded guilty to one charge of aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding.

She entered the plea in federal court on Thursday.

According to court records, she will be sentenced on Sept. 28.

