Central Florida woman sentenced to more than a year in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Connie Meggs, the wife of Oath Keepers leader Kelly Meggs, will spend the next 15 months in prison following her sentencing Wednesday on charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Court records show Connie Meggs received two sentences, which will run concurrently, stemming from separate charges — one for 15 months and the other for 12 months. Both sentences come with 36 months of supervised release.

Connie Meggs was found guilty in March of Conspiracy to obstruct Congress and obstruction of Congress. Both charges carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Connie Meggs ultimately escaped the harshest punishment, even though federal prosecutors sought “signific sentences.”

“Connie Meggs has no remorse for her actions, and a guidelines sentence is warranted,” a sentencing memorandum reads.

Prosecutors claimed Meggs lied about her involvement in the Oath Keepers organization and training at a gun range.

They said she “donned military-style gear including a ballistic helmet, an Oath Keepers hat, and a tactical vest and joined the stack of Oath Keepers to breach the Capitol.”

“Far from a hapless tag-along,” the document reads, “Connie Meggs fully joined and participated in these conspiracies and obstruction, and her lack of remorse is troubling. Her actions and lies warrant a significant sentence.”

Kelly and Connie Meggs (Courtesy)

Connie Meggs’ husband, who was the leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was found guilty on a charge of seditious conspiracy.

In all, 26 Central Florida residents were arrested and charged for involvement in the Capitol Hill riot.

