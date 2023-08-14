Feds ask for ‘significant sentences’ in Central Florida Capitol attack cases

Oath Keepers seen inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to impost “significant sentences of imprisonment” in a case involving two Central Florida residents.

Connie Meggs, of Dunnellon, and William Isaacs, of St. Cloud, were convicted by a jury in March for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Federal investigators claimed they were both members of the alt-right group The Oath Keepers and plotted to stop the certification of the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.

Meggs’ husband, Kelly Meggs, was the Florida chapter leader of the organization, and he was found guilty of seditious conspiracy last November.

According to the government’s sentencing memorandum submitted on Saturday, federal prosecutors are asking Federal Judge Ahmet Mehta to impose tough sentences.

“Connie Meggs has no remorse for her actions, and a guidelines sentence is warranted,” the document reads.

Connie Meggs was arrested and charged in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021

Prosecutors claimed Meggs lied about her involvement in the Oath Keepers organization and training at a gun range.

They say she “donned military-style gear including a ballistic helmet, an Oath Keepers hat, and a tactical vest and joined the stack of Oath Keepers to breach the Capitol.”

“Far from a hapless tag-along,” the document reads, “Connie Meggs fully joined and participated in these conspiracies and obstruction, and her lack of remorse is troubling. Her actions and lies warrant a significant sentence.”

In her attorney’s argument for a reduced sentence, Stanley E. Woodward, Jr., wrote she is loved by her community, she is a mother and a grandmother, and 17 people wrote letters in support of her character.

Prosecutors claimed Isaacs “came to D.C. for January 6 ready to engage in political violence.”

Despite his attorneys arguing his diagnosis of Autism should qualify him for less prison time prosecutors argued his diagnosis does not negate what he did that day.

“…government and defense experts agreed that Isaacs has average or above average cognitive ability and the ability to tell right from wrong,” the document reads.

Meggs is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 30, and Isaacs is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31.

