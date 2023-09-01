Kissimmee Oath Keeper gets 5 years probation for Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

A Kissimmee man, who is a member of the Oath Keepers militia group, will spend the next five years on probation for taking part in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Williams Isaacs, 23, was sentenced Thursday following his conviction in March. Isaacs was found guilty of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.

Isaacs faced a sentence of up to 20 years and prosecutors sought ‘significant sentences’ for him and his co-defendants.

Prosecutors claimed Isaacs “came to D.C. for January 6 ready to engage in political violence;” however, he ultimately escaped the harshest penalty.

Isaacs was arrested in May 2021 following the attack on the Capitol, aimed at stopping the certification of Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

Isaacs was tried with Connie Meggs, the wife of Florida Oath Keepers leader Kelly Meggs, and two other women from Ohio. Connie Meggs was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in federal prison and 36 months of supervised release. The two women from Ohio each received the same sentence as Isaacs.

Isaacs’ aunt, Traci Isaacs, was arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack. She pleaded guilty in April to one count of altering or destroying a record after prosecutors said she deleted videos and pictures taken on the day of the attack, along with more than 100 text messages and all of her contacts connected to the Oath Keepers.

According to the feds, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes connected to the Jan. 6 attack. That includes Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison on a charge of seditious conspiracy.

