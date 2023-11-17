6-year-old saves grandmother after calling 911 during medical emergency

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 6-year-old boy is credited with saving his grandmother after she suffered a medical emergency earlier this month, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said that on Nov. 4, Rosa Garcia was at home babysitting her 6-year-old grandson James, which is when the medical emergency happened.

Garcia was unable to communicate, but James called 911 and reported the emergency to first responders, a release from OCFR says.

“I don’t know what’s happening to my grandma...” James said during the call. “I’m scared.”

The release shows that James stayed on the line with 911 until first responders arrived at the home. Firefighters could be heard telling James, “Good job, bud.”

On Sunday, James is set to be honored by OCFR at an Orange County fire station. That event is scheduled for 2 p.m.

[LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL BY CLICKING ON THE PLAY BUTTON BELOW]

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: