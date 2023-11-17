Florida Supreme Court will not block Seminole sports betting while case is heard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Seminole Tribe can move forward with its plans to expand casino games and offer sports betting at its Florida facilities and online, even as a case to stop that is being heard in the Florida Supreme Court.

The high court rejected a request by West Flagler Associates and Bonita-Fort Myers Corp. to block all attempts to expand gaming as provided under the 2021 Seminole Compact while the court hears the case.

The two South Florida gaming businesses are suing Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s legislative leaders over that compact with the Seminole Tribe. Under the 30-year deal, the Tribe got control over sports betting and was allowed to add craps and roulette to its casinos. In exchange, the Tribe would pay the state at least $2.5 billion over the first five years.

The companies said the compact violated the 2018 constitutional amendment that required voter approval for any expansion of gaming in Florida, except on tribal lands.

The Tribe and the state have said the compact follows the spirit of the amendment since the servers for the online sports betting system would exist on tribal land.

The two companies are also seeking a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court after attempts to stop the compact in federal court were shot down by appeals court judges. The justices of that court have also refused to stop the Tribe from moving forward with sports betting. The companies have until Nov. 20 to file a formal petition to ask the court to take up the case.

In the meantime, the Seminole Tribe has begun allowing online sports betting through its app for people in Florida who have accounts already and will open in-person sports gaming at its Florida casinos in December.

