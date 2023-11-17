Your Florida Daily: Sunshine State breaks tourism record, Tiger Woods’ son celebrates state golf championship win

The Supreme Court won’t allow Florida to enforce its new law targeting explicit shows during appeal

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Supreme Court says Florida cannot enforce a law banning children from adult performances — at least for now.

Lawmakers passed the Protection of Children act earlier this year but Hamburger Mary’s in Orlando sued saying the law is too vague and would cost the business money if it had to cancel what it calls “family friendly” drag shows.

Florida had asked the court to allow the law to be enforced everywhere else but the restaurant while the case played out in court.

The justices ultimately denied the request.

Spring break broke Orlando International Airport’s daily departure record, leaders say

Florida shatters tourism record, Thanksgiving travel period begins at MCO

Florida is setting a new record for travel.

According to Visit Florida, more than 35 million people came to the Sunshine State from July through September. That’s a new high for the third quarter of any year.

The state is also on pace to break the annual record tallying more than 105 million visitors so far in 2023.

Meanwhile, today begins the 12-day Thanksgiving travel period at Florida’s busiest airport.

Orlando International Airport is expecting more than two million people to pass through the gates. That’s up 17% from last year.

The busiest day is expected to be the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That is when an estimated 186,000 people will pass through MCO.

Charlie Woods, left, putts on the 2nd green while Tiger Woods, right, watches during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, celebrates high school state championship

Charlie Woods, the son of famous golfer Tiger Woods, celebrates a high school state title.

The 14-year-old freshman golfer from Palm Beach Gardens shot a 78-76 over two days as the Benjamin School’s boys team captured the Florida High School Athletic Association state championship this week.

Tiger Woods was there cheering on his son from the sidelines.

A photo shows the Cross Florida Barge Canal under construction along US Highway 19 in Inglis, Florida (State Library and Archives of Florida)

Random Florida Fact

A shipping shortcut that would have linked the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico through the heart of Florida wasn’t just a dream - it was more than a quarter of the way completed before being abandoned.

The Cross Florida Barge Canal or often referred to as the Ditch of Dreams, would have cut more than 600 miles off of the route around the Florida Keys using a series of five locks.

It was more than a quarter of the way complete when President Richard Nixon stopped construction of the project.

Despite $75 million spent on the project, local citizens and environmentalist groups helped bring the project to an early end.

Read more about it from News 6 digital journalist Jacob Langston here.

