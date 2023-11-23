Orlando International Airport parking fills up amid Thanksgiving rush

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Wednesday evening, Orlando International Airport and the Brightline terminal were filled with holiday travelers.

As of 9 p.m., MCO’s website showed six of the eight on-site parking lots were full, with only two economy lots available. Hotel and offsite parking remained available.

Karen Grimes was inside MCO on Wednesday to pick up her daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons.

“Bumper to bumper out there. My husband was hoping he could hang out, but that’s not going to happen. They were out there pushing everyone along,” Grimes said. “We’ve been before at Christmas. This will be the boys’ first trip to Disney, and of course, they’ve never been on a cruise. And my daughter is celebrating her birthday on the 26th, so lots we are celebrating.”

Airport officials said during the 12-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period, the airport will see a 17% increase from 2022. Overall, MCO said it expects 2 million passengers, with the busiest day on Saturday.

“Back there, it was cold, raining, and everything, so down here, I’m ready to see palm trees and be with my kids, eat and just celebrate the holidays,” Maranda Chase, visiting from Baltimore, said.

Brightline said ridership this Thanksgiving week has far exceeded expectations. Passengers on their 3 1/2 hour route from Orlando to Miami will be discounted to just $39 down from $59.

