Crazy long lines form at Orlando airport ahead of Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s set to be a busy Wednesday on the roads and in the skies as millions travel ahead of Thanksgiving.

AAA predicts over 3 million Floridians will travel more than 50 miles from home, the second-highest of any state and just part of the 55 million taking a trip nationwide. There are worries, though, that a major storm system impacting much of the East Coast will complicate those plans.

At Orlando International Airport, leaders had already warned that Wednesday was going to be busy, stating their expectations that more than 175,000 passengers would pass through the gates even before the weather issues started to materialize. Thunderstorms and heavy downpours could disrupt air travel in places such as Boston, Atlanta, D.C. and New York, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams saying they expect 1-2 inches of rain. It’s why transportation officials are urging passengers to check their plans and arrive at the airport early.

“The FAA’s command center, as usual, is working closely with airlines to plan for and plan around any disruptive weather,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

We took a look at the status of some flights at MCO, seeing as of around 8 a.m. that only several were delayed and a few were canceled, but if you’re flying anywhere else on the East Coast, that weather system could be a problem.

Workers at MCO told us the airport was busier overall this Thanksgiving week compared to 2022, with a 17% increase in holiday travel.

Meantime on the roads, the Florida Highway Patrol will have more troopers on interstates and major highways for the next few days. They’re going to be focused on speeders, seat belt violations and drivers under the influence, according to FHP.

“We are definitely out there working the roads, doing proactive enforcement to prevent crashes, helping disabled vehicles on the side of the road and making sure that everyone gets home safe and in a timely manner,” said Trooper Migdalisis Garcia.

Last year in Florida, there were about 7,500 crashes and 68 traffic deaths during the Thanksgiving week. Troopers say if you’re taking a road trip, give yourself plenty of time and be patient.

