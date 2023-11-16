Allegiant will begin flying out of Orlando International Airport next year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Discount airline Allegiant Air already flies out of two Central Florida airports, and soon it will fly out of three.

Allegiant announced it was expanding its service starting in May to Orlando International Airport with three destinations: Asheville, North Carolina beginning May 3, Allentown, Pennsylvania beginning May 16, and Knoxville, Tennessee beginning May 17. Introductory one-way flights will start as low as $49 for Asheville and Knoxville, and $59 for Allentown.

Allegiant will continue to fly out of the other Orlando area airport, Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

In fact, Allegiant is adding a new route between Orlando-Sanford and Rapid City, South Dakota, starting May 15 with one-way fares as low as $79.

Allegiant says it will continue to offer service between Orlando-Sanford and Asheville, Knoxville and Allentown, which will offer more flights to all the locations.

Allegiant also flies out of Melbourne Orlando International Airport, with service to Allentown, Nashville and Pittsburgh.

