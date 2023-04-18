Allegiant pilots protest low wages outside Orlando Sanford International Airport

Dozens of Allegiant Air pilots strike at Orlando Sanford international Airport, asking for a fair contract and better wages.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The union representing pilots with Allegiant Air held a demonstration on Thursday for a new contract and better wages.

Dozens of pilots picketed outside Orlando Sanford International Airport to protest what they called subindustry standard wages, low staffing levels and the airline’s refusal to negotiate in good faith.

“We do the same work as other pilots in the industry and (for) that we ask for parity with our peers,” Teamsters Local 2118 representative Kurt Hanson said. “We ask for an industry standard contract.”

Union leaders said Allegiant has been delaying negotiations for more than two years, all while the company faced retention issues and struggled to staff flights.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“That has caused other pilots on the line to have to shoulder the burden of extra flying and that can be very fatiguing,” Hanson said.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Allegiant said the following.

“Allegiant is currently in mediation with the Teamsters Local 2118 to finalize an agreement. We are committed to the negotiating process through the National Mediation Board and hope our pilots union is committed as well. We have offered competitive wages -- starting with a minimum 35 percent per hour pay increase for all pilots -- that would make our pilots among the highest paid in the industry. Additionally, we have offered a significant increase in retirement benefits, as well as extensive scheduling and quality of life enhancements. We look forward to completing this process to ensure our pilots receive an agreement they can be proud of.” Allegiant Air

The demonstration on Tuesday was an informational picket from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Airport officials said flights would not be disrupted.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: