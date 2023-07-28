Allegiant plane narrowly avoids mid-air collision over Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a near mid-air collision that happened as an Allegiant plane took off from a Florida airport.

Officials said a flight attendant was hurt after the pilot was forced to make a sudden climb to avoid hitting another jet.

According to investigators, the Allegiant plane took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday and was headed for Lexington, Kentucky, when the incident happened.

A passenger on board shared video showing how shaken she was following the incident. She said it was sudden and terrifying.

The flight eventually returned to Fort Lauderdale.

This marks the second time this month that an Allegiant flight has had trouble over Florida.

On July 12, two passengers and two flight attendants were hurt when their plane hit a big patch of turbulence while landing at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

