Holiday tourism congestion creates big benefits for Orlando residents

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anyone who lives or commutes near Orlando this Thanksgiving weekend may have noticed more people on the roadways, with an increase in holiday tourists.

What may seem like an inconvenience to some becomes a huge economic incentive for residents.

According to the most recent data from Visit Orlando, visitors to Central Florida annually pay more than $26 billion dollars in wages.

In addition, nearly 500,000 people are employed in the local tourism industry.

For flight travel, AAA said Orlando is the top destination this Thanksgiving. Central Florida bested all other domestic locations, including Miami and Las Vegas.

On Thanksgiving along International Drive, the Starflyer and The Wheel at Icon Park were busy with visitors, as well local theme parks.

For perspective on the steady flow of visitors this Thanksgiving travel week, the airport predicts the same amount of people who fly out each day will also fly in to replace those tourists daily.

Friday is expected to be busy, with locals out of school, Black Friday shopping and the increase in holiday tourists.

