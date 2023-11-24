Your Florida Daily: Florida airport parking reaches capacity, wheelchair crashes onto Miami tarmac

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s the busiest travel weekend of the year so far and that means parking spots are few and far between at several Florida airports.
According to AAA, Orlando is the No. 1 destination for tourists this holiday.
Saturday is expected to be the busiest day at Orlando International Airport, with more than 186,000 travelers passing through the gates, an increase of about 11% over this time last year.
Like Orlando, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport says its garages reached capacity this week.
Several more children sickened by fruit pouches tainted with lead, FDA says
Certain applesauce products linked to lead poisoning in children are still being sold at some Florida dollar stores.
The FDA recalled the cinnamon applesauce pouches after reports of high lead levels.
So far, there have been 52 reports of young kids getting sick in 25 states, including Florida.
Dollar Tree says it’s working with the FDA on clearing all of the products from its shelves.
Feds reviewing viral video showing wheelchair crashing onto airport tarmac
Video that’s gone viral online showing baggage handlers at Miami International Airport sending a wheelchair tumbling down to the tarmac is now being investigated by the feds.
The clip, which was first posted to TikTok, shows an American Airlines baggage handler pushing the wheelchair down a baggage chute.
It slides down the track, slams into a gate, flips over and topples to the ground.
Days later, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that his department will investigate the incident, calling it “totally unacceptable”.
Federal law requires airlines to accommodate disabled passengers’ needs.
Random Florida Fact
On this Black Friday, let’s visit the history of the Florida shopping mall.
Malls hit the scene in Florida in the 1960s. The Winter Park Mall arrived in 1959, and featured a garden of tropical plants with a 25-foot champagne glass fountain at its center.
Coral Ridge Plaza in Fort Lauderdale and Colonial Plaza Mall in Orlando were soon to follow, both built in 1962.
The Northwood Mall in Tallahassee, erected in September 1969, was the first mall built in the state capital, and offered a variety of clothing retailers, a luxury jeweler, a toy store, several restaurants and a Publix.
