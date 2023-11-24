Your Florida Daily: Florida airport parking reaches capacity, wheelchair crashes onto Miami tarmac

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s the busiest travel weekend of the year so far and that means parking spots are few and far between at several Florida airports.

According to AAA, Orlando is the No. 1 destination for tourists this holiday.

Saturday is expected to be the busiest day at Orlando International Airport, with more than 186,000 travelers passing through the gates, an increase of about 11% over this time last year.

Like Orlando, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport says its garages reached capacity this week.

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. The FDA is screening imports of cinnamon from multiple countries for toxic lead contamination after growing reports of children who were sickened after eating pouches of applesauce and apple puree. Cinnamon from a manufacturer in Ecuador is the likely source of high levels of lead found in recalled pouches of applesauce puree linked to illnesses in at least 34 children in 22 states, the FDA said Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (FDA via AP)

Several more children sickened by fruit pouches tainted with lead, FDA says

Certain applesauce products linked to lead poisoning in children are still being sold at some Florida dollar stores.

The FDA recalled the cinnamon applesauce pouches after reports of high lead levels.

So far, there have been 52 reports of young kids getting sick in 25 states, including Florida.

Dollar Tree says it’s working with the FDA on clearing all of the products from its shelves.

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, a pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron at Miami International Airport in Miami. Pilots at another big airline are rejecting a contract offer to seek bigger pay raises. The Allied Pilots Association said Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, that its board voted 15-5 to reject an offer by American Airlines that included wage hikes of 19% over two years. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Feds reviewing viral video showing wheelchair crashing onto airport tarmac

Video that’s gone viral online showing baggage handlers at Miami International Airport sending a wheelchair tumbling down to the tarmac is now being investigated by the feds.

The clip, which was first posted to TikTok, shows an American Airlines baggage handler pushing the wheelchair down a baggage chute.