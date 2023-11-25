‘Absolutely shocking:’ Florida deputies discover dismembered body on Thanksgiving, suspect kills self

A 75-year-old man that was a suspect in a gruesome Thanksgiving-day homicide is dead after shooting himself, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to an urgent well-being check near the area of Poe Street and Eden Drive in Inverness on Thursday “after receiving information that a murder had potentially taken place.”

According to a news release, when deputies arrived at the residence, they knocked on the front door and announced themselves, but there was no answer.

They then started checking the home’s perimeter and found a large butcher style knife on the ground, blood, and drag marks in the backyard.

Deputies said they made entry into the house “after making further attempts at contacting the suspect.”

According to the release, the suspect – identified as Jonathan Dimick Senior – was found sitting in his living room, unresponsive, but alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Dimick was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, law enforcement officials said.

Deputies said further investigation led deputies to the discovery of the dismembered body of 67-year-old James Banks, who was found in the trunk of his own vehicle.

“The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking. It is rare that a case this horrific occurs in Citrus County, but this is what we prepare for,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime - However, thanks to the caller’s courage and our team’s quick response, Mr. Banks’ family can begin their grieving process with the knowledge that no one will ever again suffer by the hands of Mr. Dimick.”

