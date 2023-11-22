WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Daytona Beach police hold briefing after fatal stabbing, fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Wednesday will hold a news conference a day after a mother of three was found stabbed to death and her 11-month-old baby died in an apartment fire.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m.

Firefighters were called late Monday to the Countryside Apartments on Beville Road and found a woman who had been stabbed to death. Her name has not been released.

The baby and two other children were inside the burning apartment, according to police, who said the 11-month-old died at a hospital.

The other children were taken to Shands Hospital in Gainesville in critical condition, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

“This is a horrific incident two days out from a holiday that centers around family,” Young said at a Tuesday news conference.

State investigators said they found two possible sources of the fire, which indicates the blaze may have been intentionally set. Police said they are investigating the fire as a homicide, but no information about a possible suspect has been released.

“I’m very proud of all the officers that initially responded, as well as fire and medical personnel,” Young said. “If it wasn’t for their actions, there probably would have been more lives lost.”