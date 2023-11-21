Infant, adult dead following apartment fire in Daytona Beach

An infant and adult are dead after an apartment fire in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A one-month-old baby and an adult are dead after an apartment fire in Daytona Beach.

The flames broke out late Monday night inside a unit a the Countryside Apartments on Beville Road.

Daytona Beach firefighters say when they went inside the apartment the adult was already dead.

The one-month-old victim was found in a crib. They were rushed to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

The other two children, a five-year-old girl and a six-year-old male, are being taken to Shands hospital in Gainesville for treatment.

Investigators say a Daytona Beach Police Officer was also treated for smoke inhalation.

State investigators responded and say they found two possible sources of the fire which indicates it may have been intentionally set. Daytona Beach Police are now treating this as a homicide investigation.

