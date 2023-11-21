68º
Infant, adult dead following apartment fire in Daytona Beach

Two other children and a police officer were injured. Police treating as a homicide investigation

John Ambrogne, Executive Producer

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

An infant and adult are dead after an apartment fire in Daytona Beach (WKMG)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A one-month-old baby and an adult are dead after an apartment fire in Daytona Beach.

The flames broke out late Monday night inside a unit a the Countryside Apartments on Beville Road.

Daytona Beach firefighters say when they went inside the apartment the adult was already dead.

The one-month-old victim was found in a crib. They were rushed to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

The other two children, a five-year-old girl and a six-year-old male, are being taken to Shands hospital in Gainesville for treatment.

Investigators say a Daytona Beach Police Officer was also treated for smoke inhalation.

State investigators responded and say they found two possible sources of the fire which indicates it may have been intentionally set. Daytona Beach Police are now treating this as a homicide investigation.

John Ambrogne is an executive producer for News 6 and has been with WKMG-TV since 2012. John graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University and has covered breaking news and major events in Central Florida since 2002.

Ezzy Castro is a multimedia journalist on News 6's morning team who has a passion for telling the stories of the people in the Central Florida community. Ezzy worked at WFOR CBS4 in South Florida and KBMT in Beaumont, Texas, where she covered Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Being from Miami, Ezzy loves Cuban coffee and croquetas!

