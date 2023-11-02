Another competency hearing held for man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week

The competency hearing for Jean Macean, 32, who faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the the killings of Terry and Brenda Aultman, began Monday.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple last year during Bike Week is set to appear in court Thursday morning for another competency hearing.

Jean Macean is accused of randomly targeting Terry and Brenda Aultman and stabbing them to death in March 2022 as they rode their bicycles.

Police said the couple was heading home from Bike Week festivities when Macean attacked them with a knife, stabbing them and slashing their throats.

Brenda and Terry Aultman

In February, a judge ruled Macean was incompetent to proceed in the case. The judge said that Macean did not have the presence of mind to understand his attorneys’ explanations regarding the case against him, he has an unspecified psychosis and that there is a substantial chance he could be a danger to himself or others without treatment.

However, a doctor from the Florida Department of Children and Families said in May that he no longer meets the criteria for commitment to the Florida State Hospital.

Macean faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted of the crime.

