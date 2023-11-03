Traffic shut down near tracks after train hits pedestrian in Daytona Beach

Lines painted on the center of a road.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Traffic was forced to shut down after a train struck a pedestrian in Daytona Beach on Thursday, according to the police department.

Police said that the crash happened near 500 Mason Ave.

As a result of the crash, eastbound and westbound traffic have been closed at the following locations along the train tracks until the active investigation is complete, police added.

Mason Avenue

Madison Avenue

North Street

George W Engram Boulevard

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard

No additional information has been provided at this time.

