Traffic shut down near tracks after train hits pedestrian in Daytona Beach

Police said the crash happened near 500 Mason Avenue

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Traffic was forced to shut down after a train struck a pedestrian in Daytona Beach on Thursday, according to the police department.

Police said that the crash happened near 500 Mason Ave.

As a result of the crash, eastbound and westbound traffic have been closed at the following locations along the train tracks until the active investigation is complete, police added.

  • Mason Avenue
  • Madison Avenue
  • North Street
  • George W Engram Boulevard
  • Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

