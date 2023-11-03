Traffic shut down near tracks after train hits pedestrian in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Traffic was forced to shut down after a train struck a pedestrian in Daytona Beach on Thursday, according to the police department.
Police said that the crash happened near 500 Mason Ave.
As a result of the crash, eastbound and westbound traffic have been closed at the following locations along the train tracks until the active investigation is complete, police added.
- Mason Avenue
- Madison Avenue
- North Street
- George W Engram Boulevard
- Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard
No additional information has been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.
