Bicyclist struck, killed in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Bartow woman riding a bicycle was struck and killed early Wednesday in Polk County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on State Road 60 near North Broadway Avenue.

According to FHP, a Chevy Trax, driven by a 65-year-old Bartow man, was driving north on North Broadway Avenue when he tried to turn right on SR-60 and hit the bicyclist.

The woman’s name has not been released.

The driver was uninjured.

