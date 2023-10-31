Man accused in deadly DUI crash in Seminole County could have bond revoked

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested after a deadly DUI crash could end up back in jail.

A new motion filed in the case asks for his bond to be revoked because he violated the conditions of his release.

News 6 obtained a copy of the motion that states witnesses saw Michael Thompson buying beer twice since his arrest. The motion also argues Thompson failed to get a SCRAM monitor within 24 hours of his release.

Records show Thompson was released from jail on Oct. 24, where he was booked on charges of manslaughter and DUI following the crash in Geneva earlier that week. Troopers said Thompson crashed into a motorcycle waiting to make a turn on State Road 46. The driver and passenger on the bike, Richard Mills and Joanne Talley, were killed.

Bond was set with pre-trial release conditions ordering Thompson to stay away from alcohol and be fitted with an alcohol monitoring device.

In court documents, prosecutors state the daughter of one of the victims in the case came forward with information claiming Thompson was seen purchasing alcohol at a Circle K in Geneva. Deputies spoke to an employee there who told them he recognized Thompson from his recent arrest.

Deputies also obtained surveillance video from the gas station showing Thompson buying a 6-pack of Yuengling beer on Oct. 24 and a case of Natural Light the next morning, according to the documents.

News 6 spoke with Michelle Winn, a close friend of Joanne Talley, about the case.

“Absolutely sickening,” Winn said. “He just has no remorse about what he’s done.”

Winn said it’s upsetting to her, and the family and friends of both victims. She wants him off the street.

“You know, enough is enough,” Winn said. “This is so hard because she’s gone and her family is struggling, and we as a family are struggling with her being gone, and I’m going to fight. I’m going to fight all the way to the end. I’m not going to stop. I’m going to be there every step of the way for her. She deserves justice.”

