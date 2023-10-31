83º
Traffic

Carjacking suspect dies in Flagler crash after multi-county pursuit, troopers say; I-95 shut down

Incident started in Duval County

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

A crash on I-95 has all southbound lanes closed south of SR-100. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A carjacking suspect died in a crash Tuesday in Flagler County after a multi-county pursuit that started in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they received a request for assistance around 11:20 a.m. from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit of a carjacking suspect on Interstate 95. According to a news release, the alleged carjacking took place in Duval County.

Troopers said the suspect was being pursued by deputies southbound on Interstate 95 before entering into Flagler County.

As the FHP responded, the suspect crashed into the back of a commercial motor vehicle and its trailer.

“Due to the erratic driving behavior and subsequent collision, the suspect sustained fatal injuries in the crash,” the release read in part.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are currently shut down south of State Road 100 and will likely be closed for several hours, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

FHP’s traffic homicide unit will be handling the crash investigation.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

