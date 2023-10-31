Carjacking suspect dies in Flagler crash after multi-county pursuit, troopers say; I-95 shut down

A crash on I-95 has all southbound lanes closed south of SR-100.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A carjacking suspect died in a crash Tuesday in Flagler County after a multi-county pursuit that started in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they received a request for assistance around 11:20 a.m. from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit of a carjacking suspect on Interstate 95. According to a news release, the alleged carjacking took place in Duval County.

Troopers said the suspect was being pursued by deputies southbound on Interstate 95 before entering into Flagler County.

As the FHP responded, the suspect crashed into the back of a commercial motor vehicle and its trailer.

“Due to the erratic driving behavior and subsequent collision, the suspect sustained fatal injuries in the crash,” the release read in part.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are currently shut down south of State Road 100 and will likely be closed for several hours, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

FHP’s traffic homicide unit will be handling the crash investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 SB is currently shut down south of SR-100 due to a major crash. The roadway will likely be closed for several hours.

Expect delays on SR-100 near the I-95 interchange and please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/I0YwHzEdb9 — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) October 31, 2023

