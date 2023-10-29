Ormond Beach motorcyclists critically injured after crash in Flagler County, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman from Ormond Beach suffered critical injuries Sunday morning when the motorcycle they were riding through unincorporated Flagler County struck the side of a car that failed to yield to them, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10 a.m. on US-1 (State Road 5) at Karat Path, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the 65-year-old man operating the motorcycle and the 66-year-old woman riding as his passenger were traveling northbound on US-1 when their vehicle struck the front passenger door of a sedan that was being driven by a 32-year-old Palm Coast woman.

The sedan had been traveling south on US-1 and attempted to make a left turn onto Karat Path, failing to yield to the oncoming motorcycle, the report states.

Neither person riding the motorcycle was wearing a helmet in the crash, troopers said.

