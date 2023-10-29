Melbourne woman riding bicycle dies after crash with SUV in Brevard County, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old Melbourne woman riding a bicycle in Brevard County crashed with an SUV on Sunday and later died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 8:19 a.m. at the intersection of North Pinehurst Avenue and North Wickham Road, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, a 2018 Ford EcoSport was stopped in the southbound left turn lane of Pinehurst Avenue as its driver waited to turn onto Wickham Road. Citing a witness, troopers said that the light turned green and the driver proceeded to make the turn as the Melbourne woman entered the SUV’s direct path. She was inside of a marked crosswalk and was traveling west when she made contact with the left side of the SUV, the report states.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV — a 53-year-old Melbourne woman — was not injured and remained at the scene, according to the report.

FHP is still investigating.

