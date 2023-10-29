Crash blocks lanes on State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash involving two vehicles Sunday morning prompted lane closures on State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs, according to Seminole Fire Rescue.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. where SR-436 meets Westmonte Drive, firefighters said.

According to Seminole Fire and FL 511, the wreck occurred westbound and involved multiple occupants, with one of the vehicles incurring light entrapment. Some patients were reportedly taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, though an exact number of injured persons nor any further description of their injuries were available to share.

The left lanes of eastbound and westbound SR-436 remained closed at the time of this report, according to FL 511.

Altamonte Springs police assisted Seminole County firefighters at the scene, the statement reads.

No other details were shared or confirmed.

