Fatal crash blocks I-95 exit ramp in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – A fatal crash Sunday morning blocked an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 7:48 a.m. at mile marker 289, prompting a roadblock of I-95′s northbound exit to Palm Coast Parkway.

No other details have been shared or confirmed at the time of this report.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: