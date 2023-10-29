77º
Fatal crash blocks I-95 exit ramp in Palm Coast

Crash reported at mile marker 289 (Palm Coast Parkway)

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Fatal crash blocks I-95 exit ramp in Palm Coast. (DOT)

PALM COAST, Fla. – A fatal crash Sunday morning blocked an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 7:48 a.m. at mile marker 289, prompting a roadblock of I-95′s northbound exit to Palm Coast Parkway.

No other details have been shared or confirmed at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

