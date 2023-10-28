6 children expected to be OK after being hit by golf cart in Kissimmee, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Six children were hit by a golf cart Friday night in Kissimmee when the vehicle unexpectedly slipped into reverse, according to police.

Kissimmee police said in a statement that a child was on the electric golf cart — which itself was outside of a business and being used by people taking pictures with it — when the vehicle slipped into the gear around 9:12 p.m. and struck six children before it could be stopped.

One of the children was flown to a hospital as a precautionary measure, but all six are expected to be fine, the statement reads.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Police noted that this was an isolated incident and that the golf cart had not breached a safety perimeter.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other details had been shared with News 6 at the time of this report.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: