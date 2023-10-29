Driver killed, another injured in ‘on-track incident’ at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A driver was killed and another injured in an “on-track incident” at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, according to NASCAR officials.

NASCAR owns Daytona International Speedway.

According to a news release, the incident happened during an Audi Club rental session, although no other details were released.

“Additionally, our thoughts are with the driver who was injured during the same incident. Daytona International Speedway will coordinate with both Audi Club and local authorities during their investigation into the cause of the accident,” the release continued.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

