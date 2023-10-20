Man shoots, kills wife with rifle during argument at Daytona Beach home, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man shot and killed his wife during an argument before wounding himself Thursday night in Daytona Beach, police said.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Fulton Street.

Daytona Beach police said officers were called to the home and found a man, identified as 35-year-old Shantell Adkins, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the front yard of the home.

His wife, Shawntai Adkins, 34, was found with a gunshot wound near the front door of the home, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Authorities said the couple got into an argument and Shawntai Adkins’ parents went to the home to try to help their daughter.

Shantell Adkins retrieved a rifle and fatally shot his wife, said police, who added that he then shot himself in the chest.

Shantell Adkins was taken to a hospital, but his condition has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

