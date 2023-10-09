Daytona Beach woman loses $55,000 in security scam. Here’s what you need to look out for

If you are reading this, chances are a cyberthief has already tried to lure you into a social media or smart phone text message trap.

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you are reading this, chances are a cyberthief has already tried to lure you into a social media or smart phone text message trap.

This month, the Federal Trade Commission reported scammers are using social media to go after your money and personal information at an alarming rate by assuming the identity of businesses you trust.

Since 2021, consumers have reported losing $2.7 billion to scams that started on social media.

Now it appears scammers are using text messages to assume identities of businesses like Amazon, Apple, UPS, USPS and major banks, including Wells Fargo.

Ashley Willis, owner of Magic Milk, a beach sand and crafts company in Daytona Beach, received two alerts from what appeared to be text messages from Wells Fargo.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Willis told News 6 the messages indicated there was unusual activity on her bank account totaling just under $2,000.

“That was the initial shock and awe, that’s how they got me,” Willis said. “They caught me off guard, I heard Wells Fargo, I heard money was coming out of my account.”

The number on both text messages was the authentic Wells Fargo customer service number, but Willis did not realize the source number sending those messages — 808-960-4075 — had nothing to do with the bank.

A text from the spoofed, or copied, customer service number issued this statement — ”Reply with your current password for DEACTIVATION.”

Willis never thought to check with the bank first, so when the imposters called, she sent them her bank account code and password.

“Once I gave them that code, it was off to the races,” Willis told News 6.

Willis lost a total of $55,000.

News 6 called the 808 number and found it was not in service.

According to Wells Fargo’s web site the bank uses “short codes” 93557, 93733, 93729, 93767, or 22981 when sending text messages.

Five-digit short codes are commonly used by companies, like Wells Fargo, to send text messages.

The bank offers this Tip: Add trusted short codes and phone numbers to your contact list so you recognize them when you receive a text.

Wells Fargo issued this statement to News 6: “Scams are an industry-wide concern, and we never want to see anyone become a victim. We are actively working to raise awareness of common scams to help prevent these heartbreaking incidents through various resources, including ongoing education efforts.”

A bank spokesperson stressed that any consumer “should not be afraid to end communication with the person who contacted you and take time to research the message and messenger.”

Willis was told her fraud case was closed and only half of the money would be “provisionally” credited back to her account.

News 6 and Make Ends Meet presented the additional evidence, including the text messages to Wells Fargo and the company is taking a second look at the case.

Remember, providing personal information such as one-time passcodes, passwords, or PIN can give scammers access to your account and your funds.

If you’re not sure if a text message is legitimate just call the consumer service number on the back of your bank debit card.

If you have a consumer or unemployment issue, email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com or simply text the words “make ends meet” to 407-676-7428.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: