TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-4 leaves multiple people hurt, blocks traffic in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on westbound Interstate 4 in Seminole County left lanes blocked and sent multiple people to area hospitals Sunday morning, firefighters said.

The crash was reported at mile marker 92, underneath the Central Parkway bridge. According to a statement from Seminole Fire Rescue, the crash involved multiple vehicles and the scene was still active with three lanes blocked as of 8 a.m.

Three adults were taken to a trauma center, though the extent of their injuries was unknown, firefighters said. Other patients were being assessed and taken to surrounding hospitals at the time of this report. Firefighters noted one of the patients was entrapped.

Florida Highway Patrol dispatched troopers to the crash at 7:21 a.m., reporting three right lanes blocked with traffic getting by on the left shoulder. It was unknown for how long road travel would be affected by the wreck, firefighters said.

Seminole Fire was assisted at the scene by FHP, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Road Rangers and the Longwood Fire Department, according to the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

