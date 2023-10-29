77º
Cocoa man, 23, killed in fiery crash in Brevard County, FHP says

Crash reported at Citrus Boulevard and Hartville Avenue

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

FHP (FILE) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man from Cocoa was killed early Sunday in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. at Citrus Boulevard and Hartville Avenue, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Citrus Boulevard — approaching the intersection with Hartville Avenue — when he passed a stop sign and ran off the roadway.

The vehicle traveled into the woods, overturned and became engulfed in flames, the report states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

